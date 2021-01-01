To honor all mothers and the clients at Nexus Recovery Center, the Nexus Auxiliary is uniting to establish a Pop-Up Flower Shop with a giveback element. This Mother’s Day you can purchase a special bouquet for the mother in your life and all bouquet proceeds will go straight back to the empowering mission of Nexus. Bouquets can be ordered from now until Thursday May 6th at 6pm and picked up at our Pop Up Flower Shop Event on Saturday May 8th, from 2-4pm. Bouquets will also be for sale onsite the day of the Pop Up Flower Shop Event on Saturday, May 8th.

You can make your Mother’s Day Gift grow by adding to your purchase. Other gifts available for purchase are gift baskets for the mothers at Nexus Recovery Center and membership in the Nexus Auxiliary.

*Sponsorships are available for this event. Please see additional information below.

Where: Nexus Recovery Center, 8733 La Prada Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

When: Saturday, May 8th, 2pm-4pm

How: Drive Thru, Pop Up Flower Shop